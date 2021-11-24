Phil Madeley Raises Hopes With 'In Dreams'

Birmingham riser Phil Madeley has shared his jaunty new single 'In Dreams'.

Fresh from completing a sold out UK tour, the songwriter dips into his bag of tricks once more for a brand new single.

Out now, 'In Dreams' revolves around that skittering riff, before collapsing into moments of fragrant indie pop melody.

Set to support FUR at their Brighton show this week, 'In Dreams' finds Phil Madeley learning to seek out the silver lining.

A song of hope and learning to push towards something better, he explains...

"'In Dreams' is a mantra for everyone fighting the good fight between expectation and reality, the sheer joy of settling for what is!"

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Percy Walker-Smith

