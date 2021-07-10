Pharrell Williams Cancels Something In The Water Festival

Pharrell Williams has cancelled his Something In The Water festival.

The live music event was due to return to his hometown of Virginia Beach next year, but the event was pulled via a statement to city manager Patrick Duhaney.

Pharrell is unhappy with what he calls "toxic energy" in local government - specifically, inaction following the March death of his cousin Donovon Lynch.

Lynch was only 25 years old, and was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer - whose body camera was not on - under disputed circumstances.

Something In The Water was started as a force for good within the Virginia Beach community, and aimed to boost economic activity in the area.

In the wake of his cousin's shooting, however, Pharrell has frequently expressed displeasure at the city's failings in adequately addressing the shooting.

