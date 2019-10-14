Pharrell Reflects On 'Blurred Lines' Controversy

Pharrell has reflected on the controversy that surrounds the 2013 single 'Blurred Lines'.

The single was a huge international hit in 2013, with Robin Thicke linking up with Pharrell and T.I. to construct the smash.

However its lyrical content - "I know you want it" - and video caused ripples of outrage that turned into a huge controversy.

Speaking to GQ , Pharrell reflected: "I didn't get it at first. Because there were older white women who, when that song came on, they would behave in some of the most surprising ways ever. And I would be like, wow. They would have me blushing."

"So when there started to be an issue with it, lyrically, I was, like, What are you talking about? There are women who really like the song and connect to the energy that just gets you up. And I know you want it - women sing those kinds of lyrics all the time. So it's like, What's rapey about that?"

Reflecting on the song, he added: "Then I realised that there are men who use that same language when taking advantage of a woman, and it doesn't matter that that's not my behaviour. Or the way I think about things. It just matters how it affects women."

"And I was like, Got it. I get it. Cool. My mind opened up to what was actually being said in the song and how it could make someone feel. Even though it wasn't the majority, it didn't matter. I cared what they were feeling too."

