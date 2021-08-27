Pharaoh House Crash Shares 'Hoyden To Harridan'

Pharaoh House Crash returns with new single 'Hoyden To Harridan' - his first following a 30 year hiatus.

The songwriter - real name Peter Lundy - kicked off the project three decades ago, matching post-punk against house and his fondness for reggae sounds stem culture.

The Belfast native earned press in NME and Radio 1 support, before deciding to take a step back.

With his thirst now renewed, the songwriter returns to Pharaoh House Crash, taking care of unfinished business.

'Hoyden To Harridan' was started 30 years ago, but it's theme remains prescient - a takedown of the engrained and often casual misogyny in society.

Lyrically intriguing, Pharaoh House Crash unites with this a highly creative arrangement. He comments...

"'Hoyden To Harridan' was first recorded during the sessions for the debut PhC single that was released in 1993. It contains a list of 120 female authors, a list of 40 derogatory words for women and 3 questions: Where did (these words) come from? Who wrote them down? Who made them up? Twenty-eight years after it was first recorded, the message is just as relevant today, as it was in 1993."

