Phantom Phunk Dial It Back On New Single 'Wound Up'

Phantom Phunk return with new single 'Wound Up'.

The Tampa based group tap into those old school hip-hop flavours, bringing back the Golden Age sound while adding something new.

Lauded for their extra-energy live shows, Phantom Phunk head back to the studio for this bustling new single.

'Wound Up' is about cutting through the negativity, and it finds the group working alongside Pandapaws and C.i.D.

As refreshing as a cool drink of water on a hot day, 'Wound Up' pushes its way to the surface.

The group comment...

"The track is about working through the tension that surrounds us."

Tune in now.

