Phantom Colors Break Down Pop Barriers With 'Voodoo'

Phantom Colours have travelled half-way round the world in pursuit of their dream.

A duo with roots in Australia but a foothold in New York, their constant travel leads to constant inspiration.

A project uniting producer X YANG and singer-songwriter Manou, their new single took Phantom Colours to the Lower East Side.

An area draped in pop history, they broke down their formative elements to let something new seep out.

Dappled electronics shot through with neo-soul, their attractive future-pop is framed by a clear penchant for R&B.

It's an addictive mixture, with Phantom Colours managing to push that addictive sense of energy into their every document.

Tune in now.