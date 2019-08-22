Phantom Colors Break Down Pop Barriers With 'Voodoo'

It's an intriguing return from the duo...
Robin Murray
News
22 · 08 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 22 · 08 · 2019
0

Phantom Colours have travelled half-way round the world in pursuit of their dream.

A duo with roots in Australia but a foothold in New York, their constant travel leads to constant inspiration.

A project uniting producer X YANG and singer-songwriter Manou, their new single took Phantom Colours to the Lower East Side.

An area draped in pop history, they broke down their formative elements to let something new seep out.

Dappled electronics shot through with neo-soul, their attractive future-pop is framed by a clear penchant for R&B.

It's an addictive mixture, with Phantom Colours managing to push that addictive sense of energy into their every document.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
 

 

Phantom Colours
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next