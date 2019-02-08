Petticoat Leans Into Pop Extravagance With 'Fantasy'

Petticoat is the pop fantasist you never knew you need in your life.

The Bay Area star-in-waiting is drawn to points of flux, to moments in pop culture when the present collapsed and the future poured out.

Think early 80s synth pop. The opulence of yacht rock. Or the technological advancements of Millennial R&B, with The Neptunes at the helm.

Working on his debut EP - it's due this Autumn - the West Coast wunderkind is ready to share new single 'Fantasy', and it's aptly named.

Leaning into pop extravagance, it somehow recalls those influences while adding something crucially distinct, and completely original.

Inspired by the shallow, surreal experiences of tech-dominated dating apps, the lyrics discuss the consequences both physical and mental of those miscommunications.

He explains...

"I chose to go with 80s New Wave mixed with dance pop for the instrumental. To me, that era of 80s synth pop was inherently futuristic for its time with its synthesizers, experimental voice mixing, and subject matter."

"It was a perfect match to get across the feeling and message of modern love; like an eye towards the future through a lens of retrospection."

Tune in now.

