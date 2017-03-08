Petite Noir Returns With New Mini-Album 'La Maison Noir'

Petite Noir is set to release new mini-album 'La Maison Noir' on October 5th.

The South African artist released a critically acclaimed debut LP on Domino in 2015, before seeming to drift into the background.

New mini-album 'La Maison Noir / The Black House' signals his return, working alongside Warp sub-label Roya.

Out on October 5th, it features extrovert rapper Danny Brown, Saul Williams, and more, with lead song 'Blame Fire' online now.

A riveting return, 'Blame Fire' continues the 'noir wave' sound of his debut LP while adding new elements, new colours.

An urgent, infectious piece of songwriting, you can check out 'Blame Fire' below.

