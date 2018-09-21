Petite Noir Nabs Danny Brown, Nukubi Nukubi For 'Beach'

Petite Noir has shared new track 'Beach', featuring Danny Brown and Nukubi Nukubi.

The pan-genre creative returns with a new mini-album on October 5th, accompanied by full visuals.

'La Maison Noir / The Black House' is a typically daring return, with Petite Noir able to share something new.

'Beach' is billed by its creator “a haunting and powerful piece of 21st century music, unencumbered by any kind of genre constraint,” and its groundbreaking approach makes for a thrilling listen.

He continues: “‘Beach’ is a song about being reborn and how it took for me to fall to rise back up. In life we are constantly reborn. Every stage of our lives, from being a baby to adulthood.”

Featuring rap iconoclast Danny Brown and Nukubi Nukubi, it's a deft, engaging return - tune in below.

