Peter Perrett Shares New Song 'Heavenly Day'

Peter Perrett has shared his new solo track 'Heavenly Day' - tune in now.

The Only Ones frontman signed to Domino for his exceptional solo album 'How Was The West Was Won' in 2017, following this with a select batch of live dates.

Returning to the studio, the songwriter is clearly in a potent creative mood, forging ahead with fresh material.

New album 'Humanworld' will be released on June 7th, with the English artist sharing his pensive yet wise new solo effort 'Heavenly Day'.

Recorded alongside a small ensemble that features both his sons, the track is actually about his family offers the perspective for maturity.

Peter explains: “There used to be a part of me, maybe still is, that doesn’t give a fuck about anything; hence my escapist nature. But having children has changed that. Hence the name of the album. You have to look for the good in the world. A romantic belief perhaps.”

Tune in now.

Catch Peter Perrett at the following shows:

May

21 Edinburgh Mash House

22 Glasgow King Tuts

23 Manchester Deaf Institute

25 Birmingham Actress & Bishop

26 Brighton Concorde 2

28 Bristol Thekla

29 London

Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

