Peter Jackson To Direct New Beatles Documentary

Peter Jackson is set to direct a new documentary featuring The Beatles recording 'Let It Be'.

The band were in dire straights when recording began, with their inner frustrations making the album their most difficult.

Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg was invited to film the Fab Four, and this fly-on-the-wall approach caught their frustrations in full flow.

A documentary was subsequently released in 1970, shortly after The Beatles' had begun to officially split up.

Now Peter Jackson is set to collate acres of never before seen footage for a new documentary, working with the approval of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison.

The director commented: “The 55 hours of never-before-seen footage and 140 hours of audio made available to us ensures this movie will be the ultimate ‘fly on the wall’ experience … it’s like a time machine transports us back to 1969, and we get to sit in the studio watching these four friends make great music together.”

Peter Jackson is fresh from his extraordinary First World War documentary They Shall Not Grow Old, and aims to replicate some of those techniques on his Fab Four tome.

He explained: “After reviewing all the footage and audio that Michael Lindsay-Hogg shot 18 months before they broke up, it’s simply an amazing historical treasure trove … I’m thrilled and honoured to have been entrusted with this remarkable footage. Making the movie will be a sheer joy.”

Finally, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s Let It Be is also set to be digitally restored for a full re-issue.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.