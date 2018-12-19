Peter Hook Will Auction Off Joy Division Mementos

Peter Hook is set to auction off an array of Joy Division mementos next year.

The bass player spoke to Rolling Stone recently, and revealed he will be selling off a huge range of memorabilia.

The items date back to the very beginning of the band, and will include the ticket stub for the fabled Manchester Free Trade Hall show by the Sex Pistols at which various band members first met.

Other items include a replica of the Vox teardrop guitar played by Ian Curtis in the video for 'Love Will Tear Us Apart', a signed copy of the 'An Ideal For Living' EP, and more.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine Peter Hook said: “We all wanted to succeed and we worked so hard against all the odds and these items document that journey and that struggle”.

He continued: “And it hasn’t got a happy ending, which makes it more poignant.”

A full list goes online from January 21st, while a hard copy is available to order online.

The full auction takes place on March 2nd.

