Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres Share 'Paradise Is Under Your Nose'

Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres have shared their new single 'Paradise Is Under Your Nose' - tune in now.

The Libertines frontman's new project will release their debut album on April 26th, a self-titled affair laid down across a four day spell in Normandy last summer.

A batch of tour dates are planned, with the group now sharing their new single 'Paradise Is Under Your Nose'.

Emphasising the collaborative nature of the project, the single was constructed by Peter Doherty working alongside Jack Jones, also of Trampolene.

A fragile piece of indie songwriting delivered with an earnest, love lorn vocal, 'Paradise Is Under Your Nose' conjures images of the Bohemianism that has long since defined Doherty's work.

Tune in now.

'Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres' will be released on April 26th.

