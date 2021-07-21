Peter Broderick Announces 'The Wind That Shakes The Bramble' EP

Peter Broderick will release his new EP 'The Wind That Shakes The Bramble' on September 10th.

The composer has now settled in Ireland, and the country' history, heritage, and landscapes are steering his work in a new direction.

Last year's 'Blackberry' full length was followed by the video series 'Blackberry Diaries', and the theme continues on his new EP.

'The Wind That Shakes The Bramble' - a play on the Irish ballad The Wind That Shakes The Barley' is out on September 10th.

So, what lies behind this bramble-based fascination...?

"It weaves itself all through our countryside, playing an important role in holding the soil together, and also makes its way into our cities, proliferating even in such hyper urban environments as London."

"And while most modern people have lost the ability to identify the wild plants growing around us, the Blackberry remains a commonly foraged plant all around the globe. It’s as if the more domesticated we become and the more our technology separates us from the natural world, the Blackberry finds its way into the hearts and minds of us humans, reminding us where we come from."

Tracklisting:

1. Some People Don’t Have Gonads

2. A Year Without Summer

3. What Happened To Your Heart (Bing & Ruth Rework - Part I)

4. What Happened To Your Heart (Bing & Ruth Rework - Part II)

5. The Wind That Shakes The Bramble

- - -