Peter, Bjorn & John Announce New Album 'Darker Days'

Swedish indie outfit Peter, Bjorn & John will release new album 'Darker Days' later this year.

The band are now a self-contained entity, with new material set to emerge via INGRID - the label / arts collective they helped to found back in 2012.

New album 'Darker Days' offers a more sombre tone, right from its artwork - bones moved into a triangle shape - to the songwriting itself.

Using the title as both an over-arching theme and starting point, 'Darker Days' was largely laid down at Stockholm's Atlantis Studios and offered each member total freedom.

Out on October 19th, 'Darker Days' will be followed by a full European tour which will be announced shortly.

