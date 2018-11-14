Pete Yorn Returns With Breezy New Cut 'Calm Down'

Pete Yorn has been through many chapters, many iterations in his career.

Yet according to the songwriter his new album might just be his most natural.

Recorded alongside Jackson Phillips - of indie rock group Day Wave - new record 'Caretakers' lands on August 9th, an attempt to pin down a series of distinct moments.

He comments: “These songs are designed to grow with you. They’re all anchored in particular moments, but they blast off from there, so what they mean to you on any given day might evolve. They’re built to have that flexibility.”

New song 'Calm Down' is the first to emerge, and its opaque guitar effects recall shoegaze while also channeling something rather more disaffected.

It's a dreamy cut, but still slate grey - the fine monochrome packed with ache, regret, and a subtle sense of acquiescence.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jim Wright

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.