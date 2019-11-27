Pete Townshend Expands Comments On The Who

Pete Townshend has expanded on recent controversial comments he made about The Who.

Speaking to the Rolling Stone for an extensive piece on the band's new album 'Who', comments about Keith Moon and John Entwistle made headlines.

Deciding to expand on this, Pete Townshend blamed his press schedule for the poorly chosen phrasing he employed.

Writing on Facebook, he said:

"To those family members of Keith and John, especially Chris Entwistle and Mandy Moon, I apologise for the headlines – and for carelessly providing the words that were used – but in the past three months I have done so many interviews I am losing focus and patience. I forgive myself. I hope they can forgive me too. I loved their dads and still do."

He also commented that he remained "angry" over the premature deaths of his friends and band mates.

Pete wrote:

"No one can ever know how much I miss Keith and John, as people, as friends and as musicians. The alchemy we used to share in the studio is missing from the new album, and it always feels wrong to try to summon it up without them, but I suppose we will always be tempted to try. To this day I am angry at Keith and John for dying. Sometimes it shows. It’s selfish, but it’s how I feel."

Reflecting on the creative tensions that have always fuelled The Who, the guitarist reiterated his friendship with singer Roger Daltrey, while also praising the "eccentric and individual" styles of Keith Moon and John Entwistle.

He wrote: "Writing for Roger, and performing with him, is easier than the early days with the old four-piece band. Many of you will have heard me say that working with Roger these days can be tricky, and challenging, but that ultimately I find it 'easy'. John and Keith were so eccentric and individual as musicians. They literally did take up so much musical and sonic space."

"As a guitar player I never learned to shred because there was never any space for it. On 'Live At Leeds 'and bootlegs from that time you can often hear me stop the music to noodle around, partly so I could think!"

"The upside with Keith and John was that on tour and in the studio we had so much fun. Playing with them was hard, but both Roger and I spent a lot of time doubled up in joy and laughter even though we could have benefitted from a quieter life sometimes. It was a riot."

Check out Pete Townshend's statement below.

