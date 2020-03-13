Pete Josef Embarks On A Soulful Journey With 'This Sun'

Pete Josef is set to link with Sonar Kollektiv for a two-track drop in a few weeks time.

The long awaited return from the songwriter, it shows his soulful sound while allowing those direct jazz influences to come through.

Available to pre-order HERE , the new release matches 'Snatching Time' against 'This Sun'.

While both are worth seeking out when the hour comes, we've opted to bring you 'This Sun' as a heatwave treat.

Explicitly soulful, the surging rhythms are the perfect counterpoint to Pete Josef's measured voice, worth slotting alongside Oscar Jerome, or even Jordan Rakei.

'This Sun' moves gracefully to its conclusion, the continual push and pull supplying a neat dynamic against the uplifting lyric.

Marie Lister helps conclude the track, their voices working effortlessly together in a moment of union.

Oh, and Pete Josef is set to release a full album - always worth celebrating - through Sonar Kollektiv; 'I Rise With The Birds' is out on October 16th.

Tune in now.