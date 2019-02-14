Pete Doherty Taken To Hospital Following Hedgehog Incident

Pete Doherty has been admitted to hospital after suffering an infected wound following an incident with a hedgehog.

The Libertine is currently promoting his new album, with Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres' debut LP finding his muse revived.

Clash was due to interview yesterday - April 29th - but following a conversation with the singer's manager it became clear it wouldn't happen.

The reason? Pete Doherty was in hospital, his hand carrying an infected wound due to a hedgehog spike.

According to reports the songwriter was walking his two huskies when one caught a hedgehog - attempting to retrieve the animal, a spike became stuck in Pete Doherty's hand.

BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Nihal Arthanayake broke the news:

"Pete Doherty is now in hospital having the infected hedgehog spine removed from his finger. We wish Pete well because whatever has happened is serious enough that he has not been able to make it."

A picture me in a hospital bed with an infected hedgehog spike wound thank you to the wonderful men and women who work within the NHS . What absolute angels and a million times they deserve our respect and thanks. pic.twitter.com/llLv9N4Mwl — Peter Doherty (@petedoherty) April 29, 2019

Get well soon Pete!

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.