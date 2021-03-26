Pete Doherty Mostly "Clean", Still Enjoys Cheese Toasties

Libertines singer Pete Doherty has revealed he is now "quite clean".

The indie frontman has struggled with addictions for two decades - indeed, his chemical intake is what caused the Libertines to splinter in the first instance.

Having swapped Margate for Normandy, he now lives in a coastal village with his girlfriend Katia De Vidas, who is also his bandmate in The Puta Madres .

The idyllic setting has caused Pete Doherty to become "mostly clean" although he still finds room for cheese toasties.

"I like Comté, Comté on toast," he told The Sun . "My guilty pleasure is sleeping. For years and years, I would stay up for five or six days and then I would sleep for 24 hours, so now I love sleep."

"At the moment I’m quite clean," he added. "I stopped taking heroin and ketamine. I like experimenting, making cocktails with champagne, a bit of rum, orange juice, I’m coming across like a bit of an alcoholic, but I’m not — I like a nice glass of water."

His band mates, meanwhile, spent the bulk of lockdown in Margate, focussed on their new hotel-cum-studio venture the Albion Rooms.

