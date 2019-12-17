Pete Best Offers An Olive Branch On Ringo Starr's 80th Birthday

Pete Best has offered an olive branch on Ringo Starr's 80th birthday.

The two both played drums for The Beatles - except in Pete Best's case his time on the drum stool later came to an abrupt end.

Departing the Fab Four on the brink of global success, he later tried his hand at pop success, before becoming a civil servant for 20 years.

Ringo Starr, meanwhile, picked up where Pete Best left off, and his inventive but simple style arguably took The Beatles to a whole other level.

Ringo turns 80 today - July 7th - and among the birthday celebrations comes a message from Pete Best.

Holding out an olive branch, it's nice to see the two respect one another:

Thought about it and thought why not. Happy Birthday Ringo. It’s a special one. Have a good day. https://t.co/xx854mv1mm — Pete Best (@BeatlesPeteBest) July 7, 2020

