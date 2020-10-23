Pet Shop Boys Share 'Cricket Wife'

It's a bumper Friday for Pet Shop Boys fans, with the legendary duo sharing a slew of unreleased cuts.

New single 'Cricket Wife' is online now, a grandiose 10 minute piece that builds a modern classical arrangement around some poetry from Neil Tennant.

Online now, the track appeared - alongside 'West End Girls (lockdown version)' - as part of their hardback project Annually earlier this year.

Streaming for the first time, you can check out 'Cricket Wife' below.

Alongside this, Pet Shop Boys have shared their EP 'My Beautiful Launderette' - four pieces of incidental music accompanied by two full songs penned by the duo for the Leicester Curve stage version of the classic British film of the same name.

Tune in below.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.