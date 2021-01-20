Pet Shop Boys Confirm 'Discovery: Live In Rio' DVD Release

Pet Shop Boys will bring their 'Discovery: Live In Rio' live show to DVD later this year.

The show was recorded as part of their 1994 tour, and was filmed in December '94 by director Robert Berliner.

Aiming for a different feel to their two preceding tours, Pet Shop Boys aimed for a stripped back, upbeat club feel, inspired by visits to seminal New York house club the Sound Factory Bar.

Pet Shop Boys performed with four dancers, backing singer Katie Kissoon and two Latin percussionists, with the party vibe pitting their classic singles against interpolations of then-current club cuts such as 'Rhythm Of The Night', 'Mr Vain', and a neat cover of Blur's 'Girls & Boys'.

Originally available as a VHS, 'Discovery: Live In Rio' comes to DVD and 2-CD on April 30th.

Chris Lowe said at the time: “We’re more free-spirited on this tour. We party on down. It’s not a totally choreographed, staged and rehearsed show. I suppose it is more rock ‘n’ roll in its attitude. You get to express yourself. (Laughs). And to take your clothes off.” Neil Tennant added: “In the past we were always removed from the audience by theatrical convention. This time we are us onstage.”

'Discovery: Live In Rio' will be re-issued on April 30th - order it HERE.

