Personal Trainer's 'Key Of Ego' Is Remarkable

Dutch seven-piece Personal Trainer have shared new single 'Key Of Ego'.

The group draw on the full force of Amsterdam's music underground, with each member involved in about six different extra-curricular activities.

Personal Trainer is their true focus, however, with their sprawling, energetic live performances gaining plaudits across Europe.

Last year's 'Gazebo' EP was released on tastemaker imprint Holm Front, and 'Key Of Ego' takes their brash multi-faceted indie pop to new heights.

A forceful, impish, effortlessly contagious return, in an odd way 'Key Of Ego' puts us in mind of Dananananakroyd's much-missed mind-fuckery.

Personal Trainer's Willem Smit says of their new single: "I would rather see myself as a question-type-of-guy than an answer-type-of-guy. For me, that translates to being a vague-gesture-type-of-writer. Which I like, but can get really insecure about. I’m not too sure what 'Key Of Ego' is about yet, but I think it has something to do with masculinity, machismo and shame."

"Like most PT songs, Casper and I worked from a demo I had been working on for a while. We started the recording process by travelling to the Dutch town of Culemborg, where we had Leon Harms (of Yuko Yuko, Korfbal, Canshaker Pi and Real Farmer fame) bang the drums at 120 beats per minute. Back in Amsterdam I slowed the beat down by 20 bpm and added a whole bunch of sounds on top with Casper."

"We messed around a lot and the moments when something actually worked always brought forth this fun energy that I hope we've captured for all to hear in the final song."

