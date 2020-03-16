Perfume Genius Shares Stunning New Video 'On The Floor'

Perfume Genius has shared the wonderful video for his song 'On The Floor'.

Mike Hadreas settled in Los Angeles back in 2017, and the city forms the backdrop for his latest project.

Out on May 15th, 'Set My Heart On Fire Immediately' broadens and deepens his songwriting, while supplying endless new ideas.

Recorded in Los Angeles, it's led by 'On The Floor', a sumptuous piece of music accompanied by visuals directed by the songwriter himself.

He comments...

“A crush can really live on its own, separate from you and the person you are pining for. The fantasy feels like its own world, obsession can turn the person you are longing for in to a monument that has less and less to do with them and more to do with the idea of love itself and what it can do, what it can soothe or quiet or light on fire.”

“I wanted to show that maddening, solitary part of desire but keep the core which is a real warmth and belief that you have something crucial to share with each other.”

Photo Credit: Camille Vivier

