Perfume Genius Shares Poignant 'I Will Survive' Cover

Perfume Genius has shared a poignant, funereal cover of Gloria Gaynor's 'I Will Survive'.

The songwriter shared the cover on his newsletter , explaining he had been invited to try it for a commercial pitch that didn't go any further.

Slowing down the pace of the disco classic, it's a funereal, intensely emotive take on Gloria Gaynor's original.

Patched into a DIY video, it's an impressive watch, and a reminder of Perfume Genius' potency as an arranger.

He explains: "I suppose the cover is a little deathbed-y, I was very serious that day, but i like how it turned out."

"I dug around online for a while, looking for video to pair it with, and ended up with an old bowflex commercial and forest fire footage that I spliced together. Happy to share it with you. Goodbye everyone..."

