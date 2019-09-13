Perfume Genius Shares Nine Minute Piece 'Eye In The Wall'

Perfume Genius has shared bold new nine minute composition 'Eye In The Wall'.

The songwriter - real name Mike Hadreas - is currently working on a new music and dance project, crafted in collaboration with choreographer Kate Wallich and dance company the YC.

The Sun Still Burns Here will debut in Seattle on October 4th, before hitting New York, Minneapolis, and Boston.

New single 'Eye In The Wall' is online now, and it's taken from the project; a rhythmic, nine minute long blast of new music, it transports Perfume Genius into a fresh space.

“I think of ‘Eye in the Wall’ as a cosmic peep show,” says Hadreas. “Watching, being watched, dancers unlatched from the Matrix and truly LIVING. Creating new rituals on the other side. Whole bodies braiding, spit glowing in the dark and a camera floating just above.”

“We spent a lot of time in the studio alternating between the math of the song and the magic of it — which was very much like the process of creating the dance itself. Working with Kate Wallich and YC, really being with my body, really being with other bodies - there is control and a real formula but a portal opened up in parallel that is completely free and overwhelmingly full of feeling.”

For her part, Kate Wallich adds: “’Eye in the Wall’ is the part of the piece where we lure you in and spit you out. A tornado of body, time, space, transformation and deterioration. It’s like pulling the Death card when you already knew what needed to end.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Andrew J.S.

