Perfume Genius Announces New Album 'Set My Heart On Fire Immediately'

Perfume Genius will release new album 'Set My Heart On Fire Immediately' on May 15th.

The songwriter has completed work on his fifth studio album, which will land on May 15th through Matador Records.

The album is led by new song 'Describe', with its cascading slide guitars interweaving around Mike Hadreas' wonderful vocal.

"It started as a really somber ballad," he says. "It was very minimal and very slow. And then it turned into this beast of a song."

Mike continues: "I started writing about when you are in such a dark place that you don't even remember what goodness is or what anything feels like. And so, the idea was having someone describe that to you, because you forgot or can’t get to it."

The video was pieced together by Mike Hadreas himself, working alongside Seattle-based choreographer Kate Wallich’s dance company The YC - the two previously worked on 2019’s dance performance The Sun Still Burns Here.

The clip finds the songwriting envisaging "an end of the world where there are no boundaries, there are no edges, no rules, or the rules are completely new with how you interact with each other and the space around you."

'Set My Heart On Fire Immediately' will be released on May 15th. Photo Credit: Camille Vivier

