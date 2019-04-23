Perfume Genius Achieves New Directness On 'Pop Song'

Perfume Genius has shared his bold, direct new single 'Pop Song' - tune in now.

The songwriter recently launched a new collaborative dance project, working alongside choreographer and dancer Kate Wallich.

The Sun Still Burns Here is currently being performed in selected US theatres, and it features some brand new music.

New track 'Pop Song' is online now, and it finds Perfume Genius embracing a very physical type of directness.

There's a sense of toying with the body, with Mike Hadres commenting:

"I imagined an ecstatic pile of bodies preparing to be consumed by the gods..."

"A joyous communal sacrifice of the physical to spiritually level up. The lyric is like a conjuration spell to be sung when the mountain of bodies settles in position and is held still as an offering."

Tune in now.

