Perfectparachutepicture Return To Their Roots With 'Don't Bow'

Perfectparachutepicture tap into their noise rock roots with 'Don't Bow'.

The two-piece have cut a swathe through the UK rock underground, with last year's 'White Walls' EP causing a ruckus.

Live, Perfectparachutepicture deliver outstanding levels of energy, with their electrifying prowess hitting venues across the land.

Keeping it ultra-raw, Perfectparachutepicture head into 2022 with a real sense of intent, promising new material and a slew of live shows.

'Don't Bow' is the first statement from the duo - Kyle Ernest on drums and vocals, and Edward James on bass - and it links them to their foundation.

Primal noise rock with buzzsaw bass guitar lines and cement mixer drums, 'Don't Bow' is unrelenting in stop and execution.

The sound of two musicians living out their dreams, 'Don't Bow' moves straight from the rehearsal room to your stereo.

The duo comment...

“'Don't Bow' is a nod towards our early noise rock influences. It pulls together angsty punk vibes and snarling alt-rock riffs forming a song full of energy, inspired by the frustration that builds up when you're not listened to by people that only see life from their own perspective. The song is about the worry that you feel when you don't actually know if the choices that you make are good or bad, coming to the conclusion that the only real voice telling you which way to go should be your own.”

Tune in now.