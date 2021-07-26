Pepe Deluxé Share Remarkable New Song 'Big Fat Woodpecker'

Pepe Deluxé are a law unto themselves.

The band's catalogue seems to specialises in thinking outside the box, adding wild, and unexpected instruments to the mix.

Fifth album 'Phantom Cabinet Vol. 1' finds Finland-based James Spectrum and Brooklyn-dwelling Paul Malmström continuing their quest, rooting out the four corners of the world to find arcane sounds.

Matching forgotten instruments to their ultra-raw psych-punk brew, it's led by new song 'Big Fat Woodpecker'.

Blending a long since forgotten 19th century instrument with garage rock yelps worthy of the Sonics, 'Big Fat Woodpecker' is a superb piece of inspired trash.

We're able to share the video, and it's a patchwork of old and new, a deliriously colourful return that seems to pin-point the Pepe Deluxé aesthetic precisely.

James Spectrum comments: "With this video, we went Lo-Fi James Cameron by taking a recently introduced new-old technology and pushing it beyond its current limits."

"Using a super-cheapo Japanese toy vinyl cutter and by applying all sorts of audio tricks we've learned during the last 25 years, we show how anyone can create genuine and reasonably good dusty vinyl sounds à la Madlib, DJ Shadow, Portishead, et al. As an added bonus, the viewers get to visit the mystical Pepe studio Sanctum Sanctorum.”

Tune in now.

Pepe Deluxé will release new album ‘Phantom Cabinet Vol. 1’ on October 22nd via Catskills Records.

Photo Credit: James Spectrum

- - -