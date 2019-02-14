Penny Police Channels Drifting, Somnambulist Beauty With 'Mirror, Mirror'

Denmark's Penny Police is this floating, mysterious, ethereal figure in her homeland's music scene.

A songwriting of strikingly intense power, she describes herself as an "introvert anti-star" and that's probably on the money.

Taking time to craft a follow up to her wonderful debut, Penny Police will release new album 'Be Lucky' later this year.

Two very rare shows have been arranged for October - Musikcaféen in Copenhagen and at Radar in Aarhus - while we're able to share something new.

Hyper-sensual new single 'Mirror, Mirror' is a supple incantation, with Penny Police channeling "acceptance and forgiveness..."

The breathy vocal is merged to an opaque, crystalline arrangement, where meanings blur but intentions remain starkly clear.

She explains: "It is a song that comes from working with acceptance and forgiveness. It's about not feeling noticed. We all need it, especially children."

"But it also reflects on realising that there may be gaps between people, which we cannot necessarily close. Because we all have baggage in our lives that makes you not always see things eye to eye."

"Therefore I have had to practice and learn to move on relying solely on my gut feeling. To be able to look in the mirror and say to my inner child "it may be that you did not feel accepted or included, but now I fully accommodate you..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Camilla Ørgaard

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.