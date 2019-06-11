Penelope Trappes Shares 'Eel Drip'

Houndsooth artist Penelope Trappes has shared new piece 'Eel Drip'.

The electronic musician will release her new EP 'Eel Drip' on October 23rd, fueled by left field production and a thirst for adventure in the arts.

The title track is online now, matching Trappes' experimental nous to an innate requirement for melody.

Breaking new ground yet remaining open and accessible, it comes with a daring visualiser directed by Agnes Haus.

As inspiration, Penelope Trappes cited artist Francesca Woodman’s 1970s series of nude self-portraits with eels.

She comments:

“‘Eel Drip’ Is about honouring the dead, the passing of lives within you and beyond you. It’s about physical or emotional change, acknowledging fears, and being true to yourself… reaching your full potential.”

Tune in now.

