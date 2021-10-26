Penelope Isles Share Indie Pop Blaster 'Terrified'

Penelope Isles match self-doubt to sunshine melodies on crisp new single 'Terrified'.

The band's new album 'Which Way To Happy' is out on November 5th, and new single 'Terrified' seems to epitomise their light vs shade dichotomy.

A glorious piece of indie pop that charges to its helter-skelter conclusion, the song is actually about self-doubt, paranoia, and mental health issues.

Jangle pop delivered with a fringe of darkness, 'Terrified' is about being too afraid to face the world - but doing so anyway.

Frontman Jack Wolter explains...

“It’s about those days when you're dying inside but have to pop out to the shop, bumping into someone, having to put on a magic show, pretending to appear that everything is OK. It’s a song that has such a happy-fun-summery exterior but lyrically is totally the opposite. It’s one of self-doubt, displacement and finding something really terrifying to handle.”

“Sometimes we hide a lot behind ourselves. 'Terrified' was an outlet for me to be able to tackle scary thoughts and worries in more of an abstract way. Things can seem impossible to talk about and articulate sometimes. I feel that making this album has enabled me and my sister Lily to open up a lot more and be honest with our songs as it just makes them so much more real.”

Tune in now.

Catch Penelope Isles at the following shows:

November

20 London Shacklewell Arms

24 Bristol Exchange

25 Cambridge Portland Arms

26 Manchester Gullivers

27 Chester St. Marys

December

10 Brighton Concorde 2

Photo Credit: Parri Thomas

- - -