Penelope Isles Share Dreamy New Rocker 'Cut Your Hair'

Penelope Isles have shared their dreamy new rocker 'Cut Your Hair'.

The four-piece - led by brother and sister Jack and Lily Wolter - have caused a stir with a flurry of excellent singles, building towards something grander.

Debut album 'Until The Tide Creeps In' lands on Friday - July 12th - with the final preview now being shared online.

'Cut Your Hair' was written in Jack Wolter's garage, back when he was facing a moment of self-doubt about a career in music.

Showcasing the dreamier, sonorous side of Penelope Isles, it's become a firm live favourite within the band.

Jack Wolter had this to say about the song: "One of my favourite songs to play live. The slow sludgy groove always feels like a refreshing moment in the set. I wrote it in our old garage on the Isle Of Man whilst in uncertainty of whether or not to move away to pursue a career in music or not."

"I had a small studio set up and it started with the drum groove and the rest happened really quickly. I guess it’s a fictional tale and concept of what could have been me if I didn’t have a go at doing ‘the band thing’. A don’t give up on your dreams kinda thing."

