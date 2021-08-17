Penelope Isles Announce New Album 'Which Way To Happy'

Penelope Isles will release new album 'Which Way To Happy' on November 5th.

The Brighton band's whip-smart debut album won acclaim on its 2019 release, a true word of mouth success.

Follow up 'Which Way To Happy' finds Penelope Isles moving up a level, with Stateside alt-rock figure Dave Fridmann stepping in on the final mix.

Signalling their return with recent single 'Sailing Still', the south coast duo have now shared new single 'Iced Gems'.

Coy, melodic, and lyrically subversive, it finds Penelope Isles realising the promise of their debut album.

Tracklisting:

1. Terrified

2. Rocking At The Bottom

3. Play It Cool

4. Iced Gems

5. Sailing Still

6. Miss Moon

7. Sudoku

8. Have You Heard

9. Pink Lemonade

10. 11 11

11. In A Cage

Photo Credit: Parri Thomas

