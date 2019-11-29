Peggy Sue Get Festive On A New Version Of 'White Christmas'

Peggy Sue have shared a new version of 'White Christmas' - tune in now.

The band decided to leap back into the studio following a spell on the road with La Luz, opting to re-work some Christmas classics.

Fuelled by mulled beverages and a fondness for the Ventures' festive album, new EP 'Surf Xmas' lands on December 5th.

Recorded in one day at London’s Press Play with Andy Ramsay (Stereolab), it also features Deep Throat Choir’s Holly Holden and Zara Toppin, along with artist Rachel Sale.

'White Christmas' is out now, and its twanging guitars and icy reverb-soaked production make for a soothingly festive affair.

Nicely frosted, Peggy Sue have signalled that the time for popping on those Christmas playlists has well and truly arrived.

Tune in now.

Catch Peggy Sue performing 'Surf Xmas' on 12th Dec at SET. The band's new LP 'Vices' will be released on February 21st.

