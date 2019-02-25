Peggy Gou Launches New Label Gudu Records

Peggy Gou has launched her own label, the newly minted Gudu Records.

The producer's stunning 'Once' EP was one of 2018's defining club releases, with 'It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)' becoming an absolute anthem.

Disco meets house with a Korean vocal, Peggy Gou's next move is to launch her own label.

Gudu Records is a hub for creativity, and the producer leads from the front with a new 12 inch drop.

Out on April 19th with artwork from Jee-ook Choi, it contains two tracks, the bouncing bass-line stomper that is ‘Starry Night’ and the rather more delicate ‘Han Pan’.

Check out 'Starry Night' below.

