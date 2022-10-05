Peggy Gou Has Remixed Kylie Minogue's 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head'

Peggy Gou has remixed Kylie Minogue's undeniable banger 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head'.

Remarkably, the song was released 20 years ago, and remains a dominating aspect of Kylie's work.

Magnum ice cream have stepped in to celebrate the song's 20th birthday, by commissioning a new remix.

Peggy Gou stepped up to the challenge, with the remix launching against the backdrop of Cannes.

Set to be released on May 19th, the first teaser is now online. Kylie Minogue comments: “I can’t quite believe it’s been twenty years since I released this song! I’m a big fan of Peggy and I’m so excited for everyone to hear this remix!”

Peggy also said: “Partnering with one of my musical icons to remix what is an undisputed club classic is a dream come true. From personal experience, ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ is one of those songs that transports, moves and uplifts people all over the world. Classics like this never go out of style but I’ve loved being able to put my own personal stamp on such a legendary track.”

“To be able to bring a modern-day house sound to this legendary track shows us that classics never go out of style and I can’t wait for you all to hear it.”