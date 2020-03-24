PEEL Share Dreamy New Single 'Citizen X'

Rising duo PEEL have shared their dreamy new single 'Citizen X'.

The band's debut EP is incoming on Innovative Leisure, but word already seems to be out on the pairing.

Sean Cimino and Isom Innis combine on new single 'Citizen X', and its otherworldly charms have won it a place on the FIFA 2021 soundtrack.

The song itself began as a kind of shoegaze piece, with PEEL teasing out fresh elements while indulging their Cocteau Twins fetish.

PEEL’s Isom Innis comments...

"'Citizen X' was an outlier to our usual stream of conscious lyric writing process - the framework began more conceptually. It has a tongue in cheek tone and is coming from a disillusioned place."

"Originally, it was a slower shoegaze inspired track, but Sean had the idea to re-imagine it, speed it up and really emphasize the groove and treat the guitar more like Robin Guthrie [Cocteau Twins].”

Subtle but striking, 'Citizen X' is testament to the pair's absorbing creativity.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.