Peel Dream Magazine Reject Conformity With 'It's My Body'

Dreamy indie pop project Peel Dream Magazine have shared new track 'It's My Body'.

The band tap into the more ethereal end of dream pop, with their sparse guitar pop templates bordering on Talulah Gosh or Magnetic Fields.

New album 'Agiprop Alterna' finds the group walking their own defiant path, and it's set to land on April 3rd.

New song 'It's My Body' is out now, and it's a mark of subtle defiance from the indie pop all-stars.

Out now, the slender guitar lines interlock, a song about rejecting other's opinions and re-asserting individuality.

Joe Stevens, musical leader of Peel Dream Magazine, commented:

"'It's My Body' is an anthem about rejecting people who want to exert power over you and make you feel small."

"Sometimes it can take a while to realize that you're on someone else's trip, and when you want to remove yourself from that situation there is a lot to unpack . . . a lot of self-encouragement that needs to take place."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â