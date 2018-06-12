Pedro The Lion Share New Song 'Model Homes'

Pedro The Lion have shared powerful new song 'Model Homes' - tune in now.

The David Bazan led project have reconvened, with their first new album in 15 years landing later this month.

'Phoenix' hits on January 18th, with Big Scary Monsters handling the release on this side of the Atlantic.

Lead single 'Yellow Bike' was a forceful return, with Pedro The Lion sharing something new for the New Year.

'Model Homes' works with alacrity, a slow-burning, pensive piece of alt-rock that makes its point with impeccable accuracy.

A sign that 'Phoenix' could well match the heights of old, you can check out 'Model Homes' below.

