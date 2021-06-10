Pedro Bromfman's 'Libertad' Is An Example Of World-Building

Award-winning composer Pedro Bromfman has shared new piece 'Libertad'.

The Brazilian born composer has a unique gift for world-building, something that has drawn him to cinema, television and - especially - computer games.

Pedro Bromfman has been drawn in to the orbit of Far Cry 6, working on sculpting the score for this immersive game experience.

Rising to the challenge, it follows on his work on such documentaries as Deep Web (narrated by Keanu Reeves).

Out now, the score is an intriguing listen, an example of modern classical melding with future technology to produce something truly adventurous.

Reminiscent in places of Olafur Arnalds or Sigur Ros, we've decided to pin-point 'Libertad' as a key moment.

Subtle in its build, 'Libertad' takes Pedro Bromfman's work to a fresh level.

Tune in now.

Order the 'Far Cry 6' soundtrack HERE.

- - -