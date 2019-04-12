Peckham's Temz Clipstar Is Offering Something Different

Peckham rap riser Temz Clipstar stands out from the crowd.

Maybe it's his style, or his dexterous flow; maybe it's his raw creativity, or his narrative sense; whatever it is, he seems to make an impression wherever he goes.

Debut EP 'The Greatest Trip' lands on December 11th, fusing heavyweight grime influences to Stateside trap with a pinch of drill in there, too.

New single 'PROFITS / RELAX' is a heads-down club banger, with that muscular performance lifting an outstanding vocal to fresh levels.

The full video fuses cinema tropes lifted from British gangster films - think Snatch, or Lock, Stock... - and plays with some sci-fi imagery.

Dystopian in tone, it's a bit like a British Tarantino flick with an edge of Black Mirror to it.

Temz explains...

"The concept of the video is about a man - Player 1 - who is stuck in a dystopian future where fun and emotions have been outlawed and the only form of escapism is through a virtual reality system which puts the player in different scenarios. The game scenario that Player 1 finds himself in is akin to a gangster movie, think Lock Stock And Two Smoking Barrels."

"After Player 1 borrows money from the local mob boss for a game of poker he finds himself in a less than ideal situation. His cockiness fades as the match continues as he realises his game is not as strong as he initially believed."

"When the mob boss wins the game and demands double the amount of money, Player 1 seems to be in real danger and it's not until we are reminded by the beautiful assistant that he's in a simulation.”

An outstanding video, you can watch it now.

'PROFITS / RELAX' is out now - buy it HERE.

Photo Credit: @kay.ibrahim

