Peckham's Moreish Idols Return With Tropical Burner 'Baseball'

Peckham's Moreish Idols have shared their fantastic new single 'Baseball' - tune in now.

The South London via Falmouth troupe add some Brazilian spice to their heady songwriting mix, a rhythmic workout with a nagging sense of melancholy.

The song itself owes a debt to a real life encounter, with members of the band leaving the airport in New York only to bump into a destitute former baseball player.

Spinning a few yarns and telling them his life story, Moreish Idols were blown away, and his rise, fall, and escape to Brazil form the basis of their new single.

Singer Jude recalls “he was outrageous but a perfect caricature to write a song about. A fried man who abruptly lost his career but found solace on Copacabana beach swigging away Caipirinhas in the Latin American sunset.”

Matching whispered vocals to a scorching sax solo, it's reminiscent of everyone from Talking Heads to Jungle in its ambitious scope.

One for sipping Caipirinhas by the pool, 'Baseball' raises this winter temperature just a little.

Tune in now.

Catch Moreish Idols at London's Off The Cuff on December 6th.

