Peckham Rapper BGody Stabbed, In Critical Condition

South London rapper BGody has been taken to hospital after a stabbing incident.

News of the incident flooded across social media late last night - January 21st - with many fans speculating on his health.

The drill artist was seemingly stabbed, and is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

While news is being updated, @ProdByWalkz - who has worked alongside BGody - has confirmed that he is in a critical condition.

Online platform UK Drill Media have also reported on the incident.

BGody is part of a wave of drill talent from Peckham, with his unique single intermingling South London slang with elements of his French tongue.

2019's 'No Censor' remains his calling card, while his influence can be felt across a number of MCs coming up through South London.

Thoughts are with BGody, his friends and family at this difficult time.

