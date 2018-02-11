Pearson Sound Shares Acid Burner 'Earwig'

Pearson Sound has shared new left field acid burner 'Earwig' - tune in now.

The producer - real name David Kennedy - built his new EP during a spell in Devon, with 'Rubble' set to land on November 16th.

Available digitally and as a vinyl drop, the EP features three distinctly different tracks, with Pearson Sound explaining:

“All three began during a solitary week spent at Devon Analogue Studio, and then they were arranged and mixed in London. ‘Rubble’ is the sound of two major demolition projects shaking my studio, ‘Earwig’ is my first (and maybe last) acid track, and ‘Our Spirits Soar’ is for smokey late-night dancefloors while the house lights creep up”.

'Earwig' is online now, with those Acid squelches augmented by some low end abstraction and a curiously playful percussive sense that never goes in a straight line.

Tune in below.

