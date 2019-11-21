Pearl Jam Share 'Gigaton' Tracklisting

Pearl Jam have shared the tracklisting for new album 'Gigaton'.

The band's eleventh studio album lands this Spring, accompanied by a huge international tour.

The Seattle group worked alongside Josh Evans on the project, with new single 'Dance Of The Clairvoyants' out now.

The album tracklisting contains 12 songs, and you can order 'Gigaton' HERE.

Tracklisting:

1. Who Ever Said

2. Superblood Wolfmoon

3. Dance of the Clarivoyants

4. Quick Escape

5. Alright

6. Seven O’Clock

7. Never Destination

8. Take The Long Way

9. Buckle Up

10. Come Then Goes

11. Retrograde

12. River Cross

