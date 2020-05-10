Pearl Charles Locates Hidden Darkness With New Single 'Imposter'

Pearl Charles is a new songwriter with a classic touch.

Opaque Americana elements interwoven with billowing pop hooks, there's a fragrant beauty to Pearl's work.

That's not all, though, with her mellifluous melodic habits used as a means to perfectly mirror her emotional state.

New album 'Magic Mirror' dives into her inner worlds, music that presents escapism as a form of self-exploration.

New single 'Imposter' airs through Clash, and it's a gorgeous offering - the arrangement is succulent, an appropriate bed for her tender vocal.

Beneath this shimmering light, though, lies a hidden darkness, and it's this dichotomy that gives Pearl Charles so much power.

She says...

“On the surface ‘Imposter’ sounds like a sun-soaked day, but there is a darkness that lurks beneath. An experience reminiscent of Ram Dass' first trip in ‘Be Here Now’, ‘Imposter’ tells the story of someone wrestling with their larger cosmic identity beyond the human form and deals with the general idea of “Imposter Syndrome”, feeling like a fraud despite your qualifications and accomplishments, which many professional women struggle with.”

Tune in now.

Pearl Charles will release new album 'Magic Mirror' on January 15th.

