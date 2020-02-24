Peakes Glide Back With 'On The Other Side'

Electronic pop three-piece Peakes have shared their new single 'On The Other Side'.

The band are based in and around Leeds, with their slim but potent catalogue displaying a refined melodic edge.

New single 'On The Other Side' glides into view on a bed of synthetic sound, the analogue synths oozing character.

Molly Puckering's vocal dominates, with her potent execution representing an attempt to shake herself back into existence.

She comments...

“I often feel like I’m coasting through life and ‘going through the motions’ of it all. I think I find it quite easy to become disengaged and disassociated from what I’m doing and I can slip into repetitive behaviours that aren’t benefiting me. This song is about those moments when you need that other person to pull you out from that place. Someone else who can offer that new perspective you desperately need.”

Tune in now.

Catch Peakes at the following shows:

September

14 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

15 Manchester The Castle

16 Bristol Crofters Rights

17 London The Social

20 Brighton The Prince Albert

Photo Credit: Nick Porter

